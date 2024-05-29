Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore
Net profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.29 -28 1.681.13 49 OPM %14.2941.38 -43.4530.97 - PBDT0.100.14 -29 0.870.43 102 PBT0.080.11 -27 0.790.30 163 NP0.070.09 -22 0.600.23 161
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.62 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Nila Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 26550.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Nila Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Emmessar Biotech &amp; Nutrition standalone net profit rises 85.00% in the March 2024 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 415.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kamadgiri Fashion standalone net profit declines 15.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 637.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon