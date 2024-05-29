Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.210.291.681.1314.2941.3843.4530.970.100.140.870.430.080.110.790.300.070.090.600.23