Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit declines 22.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 27.59% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Anna Infrastructures declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.59% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 160.87% to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.67% to Rs 1.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
