Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Anna Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Sales rise 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Anna Infrastructures rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.09 111 OPM %10.530 -PBDT0.050.03 67 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

