Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 1.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 1.21% to Rs 63.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 64.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 545.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 484.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.545.23484.1054.6958.5088.8989.2884.8986.0863.4264.20