Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 13.26 croreNet profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 26.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.2611.43 16 OPM %44.1943.31 -PBDT1.902.82 -33 PBT1.752.61 -33 NP1.431.94 -26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content