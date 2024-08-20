Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance standalone net profit declines 26.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.01% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Vehicle & Asset Finance declined 26.29% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.2611.4344.1943.311.902.821.752.611.431.94