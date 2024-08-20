Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 96.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.83 crore

Net Loss of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reported to Rs 96.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 88.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs -1.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.-1.833.39359.0279.06-95.84-87.02-95.84-87.02-96.97-88.09