Danube Industries standalone net profit declines 42.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.88% to Rs 19.51 crore

Net profit of Danube Industries declined 42.11% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.88% to Rs 19.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.