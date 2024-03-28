Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 137.05 croreNet profit of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales137.0592.10 49 OPM %24.31-101.38 -PBDT30.76-93.97 LP PBT27.29-103.07 LP NP26.32-105.58 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content