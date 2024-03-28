Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Ansal Properties &amp; Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 26.32 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore
Net profit of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales137.0592.10 49 OPM %24.31-101.38 -PBDT30.76-93.97 LP PBT27.29-103.07 LP NP26.32-105.58 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ansal Housing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.59 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate shares rise

Cyient join hands with Deutsche Aircraft

Board of JSW Energy to consider fund raising options

IRFC appoints Uma Ranade as Chairman and MD

Asahi Songwon Colors acquires balance 22% stake in Atlas Life Sciences

Exide Industries further invests Rs 34.99 cr in Exide Energy Solutions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon