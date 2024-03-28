Sales rise 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore

Net profit of Ansal Properties & Infrastructure reported to Rs 26.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 105.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.81% to Rs 137.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 92.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.137.0592.1024.31-101.3830.76-93.9727.29-103.0726.32-105.58