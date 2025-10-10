Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO subscribed 9%

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO subscribed 9%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 1.51 crore shares as against 16.67 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company received bids for 1,51,32,320 shares as against 16,67,15,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (10 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.09 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 October 2025 and it will close on 14 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 100 and 106 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 140 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

 

The IPO comprises an OFS of 23.75 crore equity shares, aggregating to Rs 2,375 crore.

OFS from the promoters comprised sale of 13.775 crore equity shares by Canara Bank and up to 0.475 crore equity shares by HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings. The promoter shareholding will decline from the pre-IPO level of 77% to 62% post IPO. Canara Bank will be holding 36.5% stake in the company and HSBC at 25.5%

Canara HSBC Life Insurance, promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC, is a leading private life insurer in India, offering savings, protection, retirement, and group insurance products. It leverages bancassurance through Canara Bank and HSBC and serves over 10 million customers. The company is well-capitalized with a solvency ratio of 200% and strong financial growth in premium, AUM, and embedded value.

Also Read

Microsoft Copilot in OneDrive

Microsoft Copilot coming to OneDrive web and mobile app: Check new features

electric vehicle

Delhi govt may double two-wheeler EV subsidies in upcoming policy

S Jaishankar, Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi

Afghan FM Muttaqi meets Jaishankar; says 'India has always stood by us'

Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 box office day 8: Rishab Shetty's film crosses 500 cr

energy, electricity

Govt proposes Electricity Bill 2025 to fix tariffs, ease industrial rates

Ahead of the IPO, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, on 10 October 2025, raised Rs 750.32 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 7.07 crore shares at Rs 106 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 23.41 crore and a total income of Rs 42.35 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Nifty tops 25,280 as FPI inflows, earnings optimism lift sentiment

Nifty tops 25,280 as FPI inflows, earnings optimism lift sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon