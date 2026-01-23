Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 59.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 71.11 crore

Net profit of Antelopus Selan Energy rose 59.84% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.71.1163.9862.8655.1946.4537.4538.1823.8028.5017.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News