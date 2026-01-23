Antelopus Selan Energy standalone net profit rises 59.84% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 71.11 croreNet profit of Antelopus Selan Energy rose 59.84% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 71.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 63.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales71.1163.98 11 OPM %62.8655.19 -PBDT46.4537.45 24 PBT38.1823.80 60 NP28.5017.83 60
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST