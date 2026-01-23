EKI Energy Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 75.14% to Rs 16.77 crore

Net loss of EKI Energy Services reported to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 75.14% to Rs 16.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 67.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.16.7767.46-22.427.531.468.37-5.443.01-4.052.35

