Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 747.90 crore

Net profit of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 71.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 747.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 587.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.747.90587.0922.288.52125.0313.1771.46-26.8871.46-26.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News