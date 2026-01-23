Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net profit of Rs 71.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 27.39% to Rs 747.90 croreNet profit of Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reported to Rs 71.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.39% to Rs 747.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 587.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales747.90587.09 27 OPM %22.288.52 -PBDT125.0313.17 849 PBT71.46-26.88 LP NP71.46-26.88 LP
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST