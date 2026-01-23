Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 43.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 480.78 croreNet profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 43.97% to Rs 140.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 480.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 404.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales480.78404.82 19 OPM %79.1280.30 -PBDT187.71133.93 40 PBT182.83129.81 41 NP140.2097.38 44
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST