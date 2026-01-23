Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 43.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.76% to Rs 480.78 crore

Net profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 43.97% to Rs 140.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.76% to Rs 480.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 404.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.480.78404.8279.1280.30187.71133.93182.83129.81140.2097.38

