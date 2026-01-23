Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 63.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 42.04% to Rs 111.36 croreNet profit of Borana Weaves rose 63.01% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.04% to Rs 111.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 78.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales111.3678.40 42 OPM %24.3222.84 -PBDT27.8216.96 64 PBT22.5413.74 64 NP18.5511.38 63
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:04 AM IST