Borana Weaves standalone net profit rises 63.01% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.04% to Rs 111.36 crore

Net profit of Borana Weaves rose 63.01% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.04% to Rs 111.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 78.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.111.3678.4024.3222.8427.8216.9622.5413.7418.5511.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News