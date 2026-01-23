Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DLF consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 2020.22 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 13.66% to Rs 1203.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1058.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 2020.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1528.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2020.221528.71 32 OPM %19.3026.17 -PBDT812.90514.85 58 PBT782.75476.11 64 NP1203.361058.73 14

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

