DLF consolidated net profit rises 13.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 2020.22 crore

Net profit of DLF rose 13.66% to Rs 1203.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1058.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 2020.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1528.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

