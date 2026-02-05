Anthem Biosciences allots 1.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Anthem Biosciences has allotted 1,03,800 equity shares under ESOP on 05 February 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 1,12,32,20,102/- (consisting of 56,16,10,051 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 1,12,34,27,702/- (consisting of 56,17,13,851 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each).

