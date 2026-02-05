Thursday, February 05, 2026 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anthem Biosciences allots 1.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Anthem Biosciences allots 1.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST
Anthem Biosciences has allotted 1,03,800 equity shares under ESOP on 05 February 2026. Consequent to this allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs. 1,12,32,20,102/- (consisting of 56,16,10,051 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each) to Rs. 1,12,34,27,702/- (consisting of 56,17,13,851 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Thomas Cook India and SOTC partner with Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Thomas Cook India and SOTC partner with Cinnamon Life at City of Dreams Sri Lanka

Mamata Machinery launches pioneering recyclable packaging technology 'RecTech'

Mamata Machinery launches pioneering recyclable packaging technology 'RecTech'

Strides Pharma receives USFDA inspection closure report for its Chestnut Ridge facility

Strides Pharma receives USFDA inspection closure report for its Chestnut Ridge facility

Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order

Siyaram Recycling Industries gains after bagging Rs 4-cr order

India and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign Terms of Reference for India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

India and Gulf Cooperation Council Sign Terms of Reference for India-GCC Free Trade Agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2026 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkSBI Q3 Result PreviewGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayQ3 Results TodayTVS Jupiter 110 Price HikeBharat Taxi Launch TodayPersonal Finance