Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that its material subsidiary, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions has been awarded contract of Processing of Legacy Waste through Bio-remediation / Bio-mining and Re-development of existing Sanitary Landfill Cells at CIDCO's MSW facility at Village Chal near Taloja, MIDC by CIDCO. The contract is valued at Rs 77 crore.