KPIL wins orders of Rs 2445 cr

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Kalpataru Projects International along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,445 crore.

The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h

- Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of Rs 2,366 crore in India and overseas markets h

- Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business of Rs 79 crore

