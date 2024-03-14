KPIL wins orders of Rs 2445 cr

Kalpataru Projects International along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,445 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h
- Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of Rs 2,366 crore in India and overseas markets h
- Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business of Rs 79 crore
