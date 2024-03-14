Sensex (    %)
                             
KPIL wins orders of Rs 2445 cr

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Kalpataru Projects International along with its Joint Ventures (JVs) and international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 2,445 crore.
The details of the aforesaid new orders are as follows: h
- Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business of Rs 2,366 crore in India and overseas markets h
- Orders in the Buildings & Factories (B&F) business of Rs 79 crore
First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
