Anuh Pharma gains after inaugurating new manufacturing block in Maharashtra

Anuh Pharma gains after inaugurating new manufacturing block in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Anuh Pharma rose 2.46% to Rs 106.20 after the company announced the inauguration of its new manufacturing unit, Block INT-1A, located at M.I.D.C., Tarapur, Boisar, in Palghar district, Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the new facility is expected to become operational within July 2025. Upon commencement, the plant will expand Anuh Pharmas manufacturing capacity by an additional 200 metric tons per annum (MT/Annum).

Post-expansion, the company's total production capacity will increase from approximately 2,200 MT/Annum to 2,400 MT/Annum.

The newly inaugurated INT-1A block is also equipped with an additional 40 kiloliters (KL) of reactor capacity, enhancing the companys infrastructure and positioning it to meet growing market demand more effectively.

 

Anuh Pharma, a bulk drug manufacturing company, is part of the Rs 8.5 bn SK Group of Companies, which employs 2000+ people across businesses such as manufacturing of APIs, pharma formulations, distribution, and logistics. Established in 1960, Anuh Pharma today is one of the largest manufacturers of macrolides and anti-TB products in India, besides being a major player in anti-bacterials, anti-malarials, and corticosteroids.

The companys standalone net profit fell 18.9% to Rs 12.46 crore, while revenue from operations jumped 20.9% to Rs 198.14 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

