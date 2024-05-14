Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; board OKs dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Industries soared 7.39% to Rs 8,305.30 after its consolidated net profit increased 8.57% to Rs 236.22 crore on 11.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,455.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.On year on year basis, the companys net profit declined 2.68% YoY while revenue from operations grew 9.08% in March 2024 quarter.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 236.22 crore in Q4 FY24, down 2.68% from Rs 242.73 crore in corresponding quarter last year.
EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 457 crore; registering a growth of 3% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin slipped 60 bps YoY to 10.3% during the period under review.
On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 29.38% to Rs 825.11 crore on 12.67% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 16,152.98 crore in FY24 over FY23.
In the conductor business, the revenue grew 10% YoY with volumes growing 14% YoY during Q4, driven by robust demand for AL-59 and premium conductors. The order book as at the end of Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 6,885 crore.
The fourth quarter revenue of the speciality oils business grew 3% YoY while volume is up 5% YoY.
The cables solutions business recorded 15% YoY rise in revenue, due to high base of US sales in LY and strong headwinds in current quarter. Exports contributed 24.7% of sales in Q4 FY24, as compared to 52.8% in Q4 FY23. The order book stood at Rs 1,436 crore.
Kushal N Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, Fourth quarter delivered a good performance with highest ever revenues and operating results. Our premium businesses viz, premium conductors, speciality cables and transformer oil continues to outperform. Export market witnessed a contraction because of de-inventorisation, red sea issue, inflation and higher cost of capital, however domestic demand contributed to strong results. The fundamental growth drivers remains intact.
Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 51 for the financial year ended March 2024.
APAR Industries is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.
Also Read
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content