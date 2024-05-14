Apar Inds spurts as Q4 PAT rises 9% YoY; board OKs dividend of Rs 51/share

Apar Industries soared 7.39% to Rs 8,305.30 after its consolidated net profit increased 8.57% to Rs 236.22 crore on 11.14% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,455.11 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 236.22 crore in Q4 FY24, down 2.68% from Rs 242.73 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA during the quarter stood at Rs 457 crore; registering a growth of 3% on YoY basis. EBITDA margin slipped 60 bps YoY to 10.3% during the period under review.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit climbed 29.38% to Rs 825.11 crore on 12.67% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 16,152.98 crore in FY24 over FY23.

In the conductor business, the revenue grew 10% YoY with volumes growing 14% YoY during Q4, driven by robust demand for AL-59 and premium conductors. The order book as at the end of Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 6,885 crore.

The fourth quarter revenue of the speciality oils business grew 3% YoY while volume is up 5% YoY.

The cables solutions business recorded 15% YoY rise in revenue, due to high base of US sales in LY and strong headwinds in current quarter. Exports contributed 24.7% of sales in Q4 FY24, as compared to 52.8% in Q4 FY23. The order book stood at Rs 1,436 crore.

Kushal N Desai, chairman & MD of APAR Industries, said, Fourth quarter delivered a good performance with highest ever revenues and operating results. Our premium businesses viz, premium conductors, speciality cables and transformer oil continues to outperform. Export market witnessed a contraction because of de-inventorisation, red sea issue, inflation and higher cost of capital, however domestic demand contributed to strong results. The fundamental growth drivers remains intact.

Meanwhile, the board recommended a dividend of Rs 51 for the financial year ended March 2024.

APAR Industries is a diversified billion-dollar conglomerate with a strong presence in over 140 countries. As the largest aluminium and alloy conductor manufacturer and the 3rd largest transformer oil manufacturer, the company enjoys a leadership position in the global markets. APAR also offers over 350 grades of speciality oils, the largest range of speciality cables, lubricants, speciality automotive and polymers.

