Polychem consolidated net profit rises 57.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.25% to Rs 14.62 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 0.41% to Rs 7.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 52.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Polychem rose 57.72% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.25% to Rs 14.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.