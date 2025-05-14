Apar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.06% to Rs 5188.72 croreNet profit of Apar Industries rose 5.82% to Rs 249.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 236.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.06% to Rs 5188.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4432.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 821.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 825.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.25% to Rs 18492.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16045.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5188.724432.57 17 18492.4716045.15 15 OPM %8.839.63 -8.379.52 - PBDT375.65353.09 6 1237.791221.57 1 PBT340.03321.62 6 1105.641105.86 0 NP249.97236.22 6 821.30825.12 0
