APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 15.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.43% to Rs 4567.68 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.11% to Rs 732.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 641.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.69% to Rs 17506.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 15674.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 15.55% to Rs 170.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.43% to Rs 4567.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4291.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4567.684291.5517506.8915674.356.147.526.816.52267.81315.971153.651001.64221.22269.16977.72863.31170.44201.82732.44641.86