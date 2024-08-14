Apollo Hospitals Q1 PAT surges 84% YoY to Rs 305 crore

On consolidated basis, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise's net profit soared 83.9% to Rs 305.2 crore as compared to Rs 166.6 crore reported in same quarter previous year. Revenue from operations increased 15.12% year on year (YoY) to Rs 5,085.6 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Profit before tax in first quarter of FY25 was at Rs 430 crore, up 59.26% from Rs 270 crore recorded in similar period last fiscal. EBITDA grew by 32.63% to Rs 675.1 crore in the June 2024 quarter as against Rs 509 crore posted in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 13.3% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 11.5% registered in the corresponding quarter previous year.

During the quarter, the company's revenue from Healthcare Services was at Rs 2,637.3 crore (up 14.98% YoY) and revenue from Digital Health & Pharmacy distribution was Rs 2,082.1 crore (up 15.33% YoY) and the revenue from Retail Health & Diagnostics stood at Rs 366.1 crore (up 14.87% YoY).

As on 30 June 2024, Apollo Hospitals had 7,942 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL & managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 68% vs 62% in the same period in the previous year, aided by a strong increase in patient flows across hospitals with inpatient (IP) volume increasing by 11% and outpatient (OP) new registrations by 13%.

Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, In the first quarter of FY25, we have seen significant growth and improved the reach of our retail operations. As we continue our growth journey, we remain dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence, implementing innovative solutions, and improving access to the best healthcare services throughout India and beyond.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise is a private sector healthcare provider. It owns and operates hospitals across the country.

The scrip rose 0.82% to currently trade at Rs 6,640.35 on the BSE.

