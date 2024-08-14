Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Union Minister Shivraj Singh was addressing gathering after attending 66th General Council meeting of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj on Tuesday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Chouhan also visited the Rural Technology Park on the campus and inaugurated the PMAY-G Model House | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Observing that the Union government is implementing several programmes for development of villages, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said poverty-free villages were his dream.
The Minister was addressing the gathering after attending the 66th General Council meeting of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here on Tuesday, an official release said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chouhan also launched an online Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) course.
Two MoUs with JNU, New Delhi, for PhD programmes and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, were signed.
"Nobody should be poor in villages and everyone should be employed. Mahatma Gandhi's vision was Gram Swaraj. When we talk about the development of villages, infrastructural development takes the front seat. Villages need proper road connectivity, potable water, strong and spacious school buildings, Panchayat Bhawan, health facilities, etc," the release quoted him as saying.
Recalling that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2000, he said the projects have been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More From This Section

Sheikh Hasina

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

Real Estate, office spaces, Commercial Real Estate

ED starts restitution of flats worth Rs 20 cr to cheated Gurugram buyers

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

Army, Indian Army, BSF

BSF apprehends 10 Bangladesh nationals using fake Aadhaar cards in Tripura

The CAPFs, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, include the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), National Security Guard, Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force

Jharkhand Police has finished 95% of Naxalism problem in state: DGP Gupta

Referring to the Aajeevika scheme, the Minister said due to the training and capacity building given to women across India, they are emerging as leaders.
"Women play a key part in contributing to the economy of the nation by performing a multitude of roles. We are striving hard to bring all the necessary facilities to villages. Apart from the significant role played by NIRDPR in the form of a think tank to the ministry, more capacity building and training activities are needed," he said.
Chouhan also visited the Rural Technology Park on the campus and inaugurated the PMAY-G Model House (double bedroom).
The house was constructed in 409.5 sqft at a cost of Rs 4.04 lakh, which comes to Rs 987 per sqft.
The house was constructed using random rubble stone for foundation, brick columns and RCC beams, Bamcrete walling using chemical treated bamboo strips, conical tiles roofing, locally available stones for flooring and painted with cow dung based paint, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Arif Mohammad Khan, Arif

In view of PM's assurance, state govt has to make rehab plans: Kerala Guv

Kiren Rijiju, Kiren, Rijiju

Oppn defaming country, refugees know India is safe for minorities: Rijiju

PM Modi, Narendra modi, Wayanad

Kerala not alone, Centre will spare no effort to help rehabilitation: PM

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

VP expresses concern over narrative of B'desh unrest taking place in India

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

'Caught napping at wheels': Cong slams govt over trade deficit with China

Topics : Narendra Modi indian government Shivraj Singh Chouhan Rural development programmes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon