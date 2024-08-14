Centre implementing several schemes for development of villages: Shivraj

Chouhan also visited the Rural Technology Park on the campus and inaugurated the PMAY-G Model House | (Photo: PTI)

Observing that the Union government is implementing several programmes for development of villages, Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said poverty-free villages were his dream. The Minister was addressing the gathering after attending the 66th General Council meeting of the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj here on Tuesday, an official release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Chouhan also launched an online Gram Rozgar Sevak (GRS) course. Two MoUs with JNU, New Delhi, for PhD programmes and Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, were signed. "Nobody should be poor in villages and everyone should be employed. Mahatma Gandhi's vision was Gram Swaraj. When we talk about the development of villages, infrastructural development takes the front seat. Villages need proper road connectivity, potable water, strong and spacious school buildings, Panchayat Bhawan, health facilities, etc," the release quoted him as saying.

Recalling that late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in 2000, he said the projects have been taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the Aajeevika scheme, the Minister said due to the training and capacity building given to women across India, they are emerging as leaders.

"Women play a key part in contributing to the economy of the nation by performing a multitude of roles. We are striving hard to bring all the necessary facilities to villages. Apart from the significant role played by NIRDPR in the form of a think tank to the ministry, more capacity building and training activities are needed," he said.

Chouhan also visited the Rural Technology Park on the campus and inaugurated the PMAY-G Model House (double bedroom).

The house was constructed in 409.5 sqft at a cost of Rs 4.04 lakh, which comes to Rs 987 per sqft.

The house was constructed using random rubble stone for foundation, brick columns and RCC beams, Bamcrete walling using chemical treated bamboo strips, conical tiles roofing, locally available stones for flooring and painted with cow dung based paint, the release added.