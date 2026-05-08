MIC Electronics update on IPIS v2.0 project for Indian Railways
MIC Electronics has initiated the development of IPIS v2.0 for Indian Railways, and the project is progressing as per plan. The product architecture has been successfully established, with dedicated teams working in parallel across hardware, firmware, and Network Management System (NMS) application software development.
The program has achieved meaningful progress across all major development areas and is currently on track toward product realization and delivery. The Company's focused engineering approach and coordinated team efforts are enabling steady development with a clear roadmap toward successful deployment of the solution.
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First Published: May 08 2026 | 1:18 PM IST