Gland Pharma Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1913.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.16% in last one year as compared to a 0.68% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.53% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1913.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 24170.45. The Sensex is at 77285.81, down 0.72%. Gland Pharma Ltd has risen around 9.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.97 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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