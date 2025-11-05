Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amco India standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Amco India standalone net profit declines 35.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 34.07 crore

Net profit of Amco India declined 35.00% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 34.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales34.0728.80 18 OPM %1.562.78 -PBDT0.580.84 -31 PBT0.310.57 -46 NP0.260.40 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

