Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 44.44% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.19% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 44.44% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.19% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.671.05 -36 OPM %59.7074.29 -PBDT0.400.78 -49 PBT0.400.78 -49 NP0.300.54 -44
