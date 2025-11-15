Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co consolidated net profit declines 84.62% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.57% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Apoorva Leasing Finance & Investment Co declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 68.57% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.220.70 -69 OPM %31.8277.14 -PBDT0.080.55 -85 PBT0.080.55 -85 NP0.060.39 -85
