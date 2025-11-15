Future Market Networks consolidated net profit declines 59.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.96% to Rs 24.34 croreNet profit of Future Market Networks declined 59.18% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.96% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.3426.16 -7 OPM %37.1848.01 -PBDT10.2410.78 -5 PBT2.097.31 -71 NP2.696.59 -59
