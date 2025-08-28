Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 64.60 croreNet profit of Super Tannery declined 0.46% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.6061.82 4 OPM %8.828.80 -PBDT5.014.75 5 PBT3.083.00 3 NP2.152.16 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content