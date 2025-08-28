Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Super Tannery consolidated net profit declines 0.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 4.50% to Rs 64.60 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery declined 0.46% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 64.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.6061.82 4 OPM %8.828.80 -PBDT5.014.75 5 PBT3.083.00 3 NP2.152.16 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 49.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 337.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Teleservices reports standalone net loss of Rs 337.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Punjab Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jana Holdings standalone net profit declines 64.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Jana Holdings standalone net profit declines 64.89% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon