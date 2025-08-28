Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Keertana Finserv standalone net profit declines 84.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.23% to Rs 138.09 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv declined 84.13% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.23% to Rs 138.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales138.09112.98 22 OPM %54.1782.40 -PBDT8.4142.68 -80 PBT4.8440.94 -88 NP4.8830.75 -84

