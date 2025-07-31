Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India consolidated net profit rises 27.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Sales rise 31.73% to Rs 520.26 crore

Net profit of Aptus Value Housing Finance India rose 27.66% to Rs 219.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 171.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.73% to Rs 520.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 394.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales520.26394.94 32 OPM %84.4384.67 -PBDT288.67224.22 29 PBT285.55221.62 29 NP219.25171.75 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

