TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 32.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.38% to Rs 12210.05 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 32.36% to Rs 610.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 460.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.38% to Rs 12210.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10314.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12210.0510314.47 18 OPM %14.7713.87 -PBDT1292.02971.77 33 PBT977.19730.43 34 NP610.04460.88 32
