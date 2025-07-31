Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Emami consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Sales decline 0.22% to Rs 904.09 crore

Net profit of Emami rose 7.61% to Rs 164.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 152.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 904.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 906.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales904.09906.07 0 OPM %23.4623.66 -PBDT231.27222.81 4 PBT186.77178.38 5 NP164.26152.64 8

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

