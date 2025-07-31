Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 24.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.28% to Rs 669.80 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 24.44% to Rs 132.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 106.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.28% to Rs 669.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales669.80601.90 11 OPM %28.7128.24 -PBDT215.70184.60 17 PBT181.10149.90 21 NP132.40106.40 24
