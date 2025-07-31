ICRA consolidated net profit rises 19.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 124.49 croreNet profit of ICRA rose 19.48% to Rs 42.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 124.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 114.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales124.49114.82 8 OPM %31.9330.64 -PBDT62.4650.92 23 PBT58.3747.21 24 NP42.4435.52 19
