Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit rises 38.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.51% to Rs 36.31 croreNet profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services rose 38.13% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.51% to Rs 36.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales36.3135.08 4 OPM %15.5120.44 -PBDT10.6911.57 -8 PBT9.1510.47 -13 NP3.842.78 38
