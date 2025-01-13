Archies partners with Magicpin to solidify its position in gifting category

The collaboration stems from a shared goal of expanding their presence in the gifting market. Archies aims to strengthen its visibility and connect with a wider, digitally-savvy audience, while magicpin enriches its platform by adding Archies' trusted and iconic gifting solutions to its portfolio. With over 10 million users across top 20 cities, magicpin provides Archies an ideal opportunity to target high-intent shoppers seeking meaningful and personalized gifts.
