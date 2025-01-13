Business Standard

Monday, January 13, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Brigade Enterprises inks Mou with Technopark to develop world trade center in Thiruvananthapuram

Brigade Enterprises inks Mou with Technopark to develop world trade center in Thiruvananthapuram

Image

Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Brigade Enterprises informed that it has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Technopark to develop a world trade center (WTC) and supporting infrastructure, including a business hotel at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

The said MoU aimed at developing around 1.5 million sq. ft. of infrastructure, spread across a cluster of towers. The WTC is poised to bring in IT MNCs and provide Grade A IT office space to the workforce in the park. The development is expected to generate employment opportunities, both direct and indirect, for over 10,000 people, it added.

The company has already signed and initiated the expansion of WTC in Kochi Infopark with its 3rd Tower, taking its IT infrastructure to over a million sq ft. Overall, Brigade plans to bring in approximately Rs 1,500 crore of investment to the state in the coming years.

 

M. R. Jaishankar, executive chairman, Brigade Enterprises, said, Encouraged by the success of WTC Kochi, we are happy bringing Keralas second WTC to Thiruvananthapuram. With the overall plan to develop about 1.5 million sq ft of premium office space, including a business-class hotel, this development is set to become an international landmark for the city of Thiruvananthapuram. At Brigade, we strive to bring world-class experiences to our clients, and WTC Thiruvananthapuram is yet another step in this direction.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and GIFT City with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.88% to Rs 118.98 crore on a 21.54% fall in revenue to Rs 1,072.16 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip tumbled 5.37% to currently trade at Rs 1,087 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Just Dial skid after Q3 net profit fell 15% QoQ to Rs 131 cr

Just Dial skid after Q3 net profit fell 15% QoQ to Rs 131 cr

Care Ratings upgrades Inox Wind's credit ratings to 'A1+/A' with 'stable' outlook

Care Ratings upgrades Inox Wind's credit ratings to 'A1+/A' with 'stable' outlook

Barometers trade with major cuts; Metal shares lose sheen

Barometers trade with major cuts; Metal shares lose sheen

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

RBI issues FAQs to clarify its circular on Reset of Floating Interest Rate on Equated Monthly installments based Personal Loans

India's forex reserves continue to decline, test ten month low

India's forex reserves continue to decline, test ten month low

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEMahakumbh Mela 2025 LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPO opens todayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon