Archit Organosys standalone net profit rises 101.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.96% to Rs 33.20 croreNet profit of Archit Organosys rose 101.98% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.96% to Rs 33.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales33.2027.00 23 OPM %12.4711.33 -PBDT4.542.91 56 PBT3.051.42 115 NP2.041.01 102
