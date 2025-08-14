Godavari Drugs standalone net profit declines 36.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.08% to Rs 23.81 croreNet profit of Godavari Drugs declined 36.20% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.08% to Rs 23.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales23.8132.21 -26 OPM %12.1410.03 -PBDT1.902.56 -26 PBT1.302.01 -35 NP1.041.63 -36
