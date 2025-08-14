U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 17.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 40.34% to Rs 21.22 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 17.52% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 40.34% to Rs 21.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.2235.57 -40 OPM %39.2617.37 -PBDT8.606.53 32 PBT8.126.50 25 NP5.975.08 18
