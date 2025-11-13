Veerhealth Care standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.72% to Rs 3.98 croreNet profit of Veerhealth Care declined 16.67% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.72% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.985.15 -23 OPM %13.079.32 -PBDT0.650.62 5 PBT0.340.42 -19 NP0.250.30 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content