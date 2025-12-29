Monday, December 29, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arfin India rises after securing Rs 321-cr repeat order from Diamond Power Infra

Arfin India rises after securing Rs 321-cr repeat order from Diamond Power Infra

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Arfin India rose 2.67% to Rs 62.70 after the company announced that it has received a fresh order worth Rs 321 crore from Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited for the supply of aluminium sector conductor.

The order entails the supply of 11,000 metric tonnes over an eleven-month period from January to November 2026, implying an average monthly dispatch of around 1,000 MT. The company estimates the monthly order value at approximately Rs 29.2 crore.

This is a repeat order from the same customer. Arfin India had earlier secured an order for 1,000 MT valued at about Rs 29.2 crore and said the latest contract strengthens its long-term customer relationship and market presence.

 

Arfin India manufactures and trades in non-ferrous metals.

The company reported a 5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.45 crore on a 14.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 127.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Discuss India-US Trade Deal, Boost Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump Discuss India-US Trade Deal, Boost Strategic Partnership and Global Cooperation

Timex Group slumps as promoter launches OFS

Timex Group slumps as promoter launches OFS

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; broader mrkt underperforms

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; broader mrkt underperforms

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon