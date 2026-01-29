JSW Holdings consolidated net profit rises 131.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.77% to Rs 32.66 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings rose 131.25% to Rs 32.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.77% to Rs 32.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.32.6629.2289.0488.8129.0825.9529.0825.9532.1213.89

