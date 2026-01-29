Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 2064.00% to Rs 21.64 croreNet profit of Summit Securities reported to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2064.00% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.641.00 2064 OPM %93.90-617.00 -PBDT20.32-6.17 LP PBT20.32-6.17 LP NP17.02-4.86 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST