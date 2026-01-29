Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Summit Securities reports consolidated net profit of Rs 17.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2064.00% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities reported to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2064.00% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales21.641.00 2064 OPM %93.90-617.00 -PBDT20.32-6.17 LP PBT20.32-6.17 LP NP17.02-4.86 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

