Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 118.84 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 36.40% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 118.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales118.84103.34 15 OPM %15.0016.73 -PBDT17.4616.38 7 PBT12.7512.19 5 NP5.268.27 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Coromandel International consolidated net profit declines 1.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Arka Fincap standalone net profit declines 48.39% in the December 2025 quarter

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the December 2025 quarter

GHCL Textiles standalone net profit rises 40.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the December 2025 quarter

Jasch Industries standalone net profit rises 52.66% in the December 2025 quarter

J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2025 quarter

J J Finance Corporation standalone net profit declines 88.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance