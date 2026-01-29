Control Print consolidated net profit declines 36.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.00% to Rs 118.84 crore

Net profit of Control Print declined 36.40% to Rs 5.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.00% to Rs 118.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 103.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.118.84103.3415.0016.7317.4616.3812.7512.195.268.27

