N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

N K Textile Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 0.070.06 17 OPM %00 -28.570 - PBDT00 0 0.020 0 PBT00 0 0.020 0 NP00 0 0.020 0

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

