Arnold Holdings standalone net profit declines 32.28% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.58% to Rs 44.45 croreNet profit of Arnold Holdings declined 32.28% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 31.58% to Rs 44.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 64.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales44.4564.97 -32 OPM %13.9711.96 -PBDT4.516.40 -30 PBT4.296.08 -29 NP3.214.74 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content